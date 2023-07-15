Plane strike, questions and answers: here’s how to get ticket refunds and who pays the extra expenses

Many passengers were grounded today. Strikes by staff at airports and some airlines have resulted in the cancellation of thousands of seats. What to do in case of delay or cancellation?

«The airline is required to provide passengers with meals and drinks, hotel accommodation, transfer from the airport to the hotel» explains the Codacons which adds: «250,000 travelers today risk remaining stranded, losing vacation days and money paid for accommodation facilities and various services. An overall damage of hundreds of millions of euros which also involves tour operators and harms Italy’s image in the eyes of the world“. For this reason, the association presented a complaint to 104 public prosecutors throughout Italy.

What can the passenger get?

If the flight is cancelled, the passenger has the right to choose between reimbursement of the ticket price, boarding on an alternative flight as soon as possible in relation to the airline’s schedule; boarding an alternative flight at a later date more convenient for the passenger.

If there are expenses to be incurred?

In the event of extra expenses for unforeseen journeys (for example to reach an airport other than the one initially scheduled) the airline is required to reimburse you. This is the case, for example, of the taxi ticket.

Are there any compensation?

Based on the rulings of the European courts, if the strike is called by the airline staff, the passenger is entitled to compensation of between 250 and 600 euros depending on the route, in case of flight cancellation or delay of more than 3 hours .

The pecuniary compensation is not foreseen in the law but a sentence of the EU court of justice which said that if the strike is caused by the employees of the air carrier then it is the direct responsibility of the company and then one is entitled to compensation which varies from 250 to 600 euros per depending on the route.

In which cases are there no compensations?

You are not entitled to compensation in the event of a strike by airport security personnel, strikes by baggage handlers, strikes by air traffic controllers, strikes caused by political instability.

How do I request refunds and compensations?

Refunds and compensations can be requested directly through the channels made available by the airlines (links, apps, sites, chats, call centres, etc.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

