Planet Farms doubles, new factory in Como

ServiceHydroponic agriculture

With the financial support of Unicredit and Sace, the company will build a second site in Cirimido to produce vertical salads

by Micaela Cappellini

Planet Farms doubles down. After the Cavenago plant, where salads and sauces are produced in vertical farming, the company will build a second production plant in Cirimido, in the province of Como. For the construction of the new plant, Planet Farms will benefit from a loan of 17.5 million euros granted by UniCredit and assisted by Sace’s green guarantee. The new Como plant will also be dedicated to the indoor hydroponic cultivation of vegetables, starting with salads and basil, through vertical farming technology, with fully automated processes that exclude the use of pesticides and pesticides and reduce water consumption by 95% compared to traditional agriculture. Its products are intended for the fresh packaged and ready-to-eat segment. «The new Cirimido farm – explains Daniele Benatoff, co-founder and co-CEO of the Planet Farms group – will be much larger than the over ten thousand square meters of Cavenago and will allow Planet Farms to considerably expand its production capacity and explore new increasingly efficient production, also from an energy point of view».

Sace’s green guarantees are issued to those domestic projects that are able to facilitate the transition towards an economy with a lower environmental impact: “This operation – said Enrica Delgrosso, Sace’s Mid Corporate North-West manager – strengthens our support to the growth plans of Planet Farms and confirms Sace’s commitment to support the agri-food sector by promoting technologies aimed at the ecological transition in line with the objectives of our new Together2025 industrial plan”.

