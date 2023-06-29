Planned heating law: Greens warn against installing new gas heating systems

Germany Planned Heating Act

Greens warn against installing new gas heaters

Status: 28.06.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

“It’s outrageous what the government is doing there”

The compromises have been found, now time is of the essence: the government wants to push the new heating law through the Bundestag and Bundesrat before the summer break. “Nothing will improve for the citizens,” says the President of Haus & Grund Germany eV, Dr. Kai Warnecke.

“Anyone who now installs a gas heater is playing with fire,” says Green parliamentary group leader Andreas Audretsch. Although the coalition has agreed on the Building Energy Act, gas and hydrogen heating systems are not future technology for the Greens.

After the agreement in the coalition on open points in the heating law, the Greens warned against the installation of new gas heating systems. Group Vice President Andreas Audretsch emphasized on Wednesday in the RTL/ntv broadcast “Frühstart”., the installation of a gas heater can lead to very high costs. “Anyone who now installs a gas heater is playing with fire.” In case of doubt, these households could face high costs. The admixture of biomethane is not cheap either: “It is not advisable for anyone to install a gas heating system now.” Either you wait for a heating network or you go directly to a renewable heating system, for example a heat pump.

The traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP had agreed the following: gas heating systems installed between the beginning of 2024 and the time when a municipal heat plan is submitted can continue to be operated, even if the heat plan does not provide for a hydrogen network. But then there are requirements: In these heating systems, 15 percent must be used from 2029, 30 percent from 2035 and 60 percent from 2040, of climate-neutral gases such as biomethane and hydrogen.

Anyone who wants to install a gas heating system after January 1, 2024 should receive mandatory advice beforehand, as stated in an SPD paper, among other things. In this he is informed that he has to reckon with rising operating costs due to rising CO₂ prices and cannot assume an unlimited service life for the gas heating system.

A Green paper on the agreement on the heating law states that anyone who invests in durable goods such as heating must also be sure that operation is economical and possible in the long term. “It is more than uncertain that this is the case with hydrogen, because hydrogen is not only available today in small quantities and is very expensive, but according to all scientific knowledge it will continue to be so in the future.” We are talking about high demands on the Ramp up of hydrogen in the building sector.

The building energy law, the so-called heating law, which has been hotly contested for a long time, is to be passed by the Bundestag before the summer break.

According to Jens Spahn (CDU), Vice President of the Bundestag faction, the Union does not want to approve the law. The procedure was “a farce,” said Spahn of the “Wirtschaftswoche”. It is “the simulation of a parliamentary procedure, if final advice is to be given next week and nobody knows what we will specifically decide on”. The Union will “certainly not” agree to that.

