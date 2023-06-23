Planned Tiger-Aus: Airbus warns of “capability gap”

On a training flight: combat helicopters of the “Eurocopter Tiger” type Image: dpa

Contrary to what was agreed with Paris a few years ago, Berlin is planning to say goodbye to the Tiger attack helicopter. Manufacturer Airbus advises to “really think again”.

While the Franco-German armaments cooperation in the development of fighter jets (Future Combat Air System, FCAS) has recently made progress, other projects continue to tread water. This includes the construction of common main battle tanks (Main Ground Combat System, MGCS) and sea reconnaissance aircraft and submarine hunters (Maritime Airborne Warfare System, MAWS).

But even with the further development of existing European military equipment, such as the Tiger attack helicopter that has existed since the 1980s, the Germans and French are going their separate ways – despite contrary agreements in 2017, despite efforts to achieve greater European autonomy, despite co-financing of development studies, despite the Ukraine war and “turning point”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

