Home » Planned Tiger-Aus: Airbus warns of “capability gap”
Business

Planned Tiger-Aus: Airbus warns of “capability gap”

by admin
Planned Tiger-Aus: Airbus warns of “capability gap”

On a training flight: combat helicopters of the “Eurocopter Tiger” type Image: dpa

Contrary to what was agreed with Paris a few years ago, Berlin is planning to say goodbye to the Tiger attack helicopter. Manufacturer Airbus advises to “really think again”.

While the Franco-German armaments cooperation in the development of fighter jets (Future Combat Air System, FCAS) has recently made progress, other projects continue to tread water. This includes the construction of common main battle tanks (Main Ground Combat System, MGCS) and sea reconnaissance aircraft and submarine hunters (Maritime Airborne Warfare System, MAWS).

But even with the further development of existing European military equipment, such as the Tiger attack helicopter that has existed since the 1980s, the Germans and French are going their separate ways – despite contrary agreements in 2017, despite efforts to achieve greater European autonomy, despite co-financing of development studies, despite the Ukraine war and “turning point”.

See also  Cda Flae receives Luti resignation, no decision on Salone Mobile

You may also like

New Work is not a magic formula for...

Tari zeroed for those who adopt an animal...

Air India confirms order for 250 Airbus aircraft...

This is how the Swiss parties use artificial...

Fed, Powell reiterates: “Return inflation to 2%”

Collective bargaining dispute remains unresolved: EVG trade union...

The offensive of the central banks stops the...

Expert analysis: U.S. interest rate hikes exacerbate Europe’s...

Santanchè, unpaid suppliers and gold payments. The opposition:...

Travel – holidays: the aviation industry expects fewer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy