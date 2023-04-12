Miele pulls the plug on the vertical farming startup Agrilution Systems. Its works council does not want to accept the layoffs. Now it’s all going to court.

“The assumption that other than economic reasons played a role in this decision is unfounded,” said a spokesman for the Miele company. Jeremy Moeller / Contributor/ Getty

Shortly before Easter, on April 5, 2022, Miele announced the exit from Agrilution Systems “due to a lack of economic perspective”, as the official press release states. Affected are “almost 40 permanent employees and other student employees who were made redundant on June 30, 2023 due to the closure of the company.” The report was part of a whole series of insolvency and business closure reports from the startup scene in recent weeks. Sad but true.

However, there is a sequel here: Two days later, IG Metall spoke up and accused the group of the withdrawal of the main owner “not for economic reasons”, according to a press release from the union. “Rather, you are opposed to co-determination in the company.” Want to say: The union accuses Miele that the group decided to end its associated company because a works council was elected at Agrilution. “As part of the establishment of a works council, there was a wave of layoffs,” the statement continues.

Agrilution versus Miele: What’s going on?

The start-up scene then asked Miele. There, they firmly reject it: “The assumption that reasons other than economic ones played a role in this decision is completely unfounded,” said a spokesman for the company. This is evidenced by the timing of events: at the beginning of the year, Miele made the decision not to continue operating Agrilution. “The corresponding resolutions were then signed in mid-February and the necessary notification of mass redundancies was sent to the Federal Employment Agency.”

Agrilution accuses Miele that the mass redundancies are related to the founding of the works council. The group sees it differently Jakob Oelkers (private)/ Agrilution

The workforce of the Munich company was informed on February 21, 2023. “The first efforts to elect a works council at Agrilution became apparent on February 23,” the spokesman continued. “So this was a reaction to the announcement of the closure plans and the layoffs – not the other way around.” The election would have taken place on March 2, 2023. The newly elected works council has been constituted and therefore able to act since mid-March.

With this statement in turn, the start-up scene confronted the spokesman for IG Metall. First of all, why is a large metalworkers’ union supporting a rather small vertical farming startup? “70 percent of the employees, from the software team leader to the working students, have joined IG Metall,” explains union spokesman Falko Blumenthal. And so their concerns fall within his area of ​​responsibility. The timeline described by Miele was “incomprehensible” to him. “Miele itself even hired a management consultant in March to bring Agrilution to the market as a team and as an asset. I personally spoke to a person two weeks ago who had been offered the company for sale.”

The Miele spokesman disagrees. Miele says that after contacts with potential investors, the option of selling Agrilution in whole or in part “quickly proved to be unrealistic and was dropped before the notice of termination was given.”

Agrilutions history: rescued from bankruptcy by Miele

How did the Munich start-up and the Gütersloh household appliance group Miele come together in the first place? The Munich start-up was founded in 2013 and wanted to bring the idea of ​​vertical farming to private households with grow cabinets the size of a refrigerator. After a round of financing in 2019 did not materialize as planned, Agrilution applied for insolvency proceedings to be opened. Miele then took over the ailing company. Among other things, the group received the brand via a so-called asset deal, took over almost all employees and transferred the business to the newly founded Agrilution Systems GmbH.

“In recent years, with intensive financial and technical support from Miele, work has been done to lead the business model, product portfolio and workforce into a sustainable, marketable future,” says Miele. “Unfortunately, it has since become clear that demand is far below expectations.”

This is how the “Plantcubes” from Agrilution should look like. Agrilution

Plantcube: Only 650 customers for a €3,000 device?

According to Miele, just ten years after Agrilution was launched, just under 650 users had an Agrolution grow cabinet at home and had also ordered seeds for herbs and leafy vegetables in a kind of subscription model. A few hundred more are in stock. The main shortcoming from Miele’s point of view: the handsome price. A “Plantcube” would have cost around 3,000 euros. According to Miele, the plans for an additional series at a significantly lower entry-level price failed due to the “suddenly increased material, energy and logistics costs”.

“The total costs, including the need for further subsidies if the project were to continue, would have added up to a minimum of a mid-double-digit million amount, and this with a still unclear perspective,” said the Miele spokesman.

The logical consequence from the point of view of the group: Agrilution has to go out of business. The decision was made after careful consideration and with great regret. It is a decision that everyone involved would of course have wished for differently.”

Trade union: Faulty strategic decisions are to blame

The union, as the representative of the Agrilution works council that has been active since March, and the workforce of the startup does not want to leave it at that. The fact that it had to come to this is due to “strategic wrong decisions on the part of Miele’s “New Growth Factory” business unit”, “which de facto decided on the strategy of Agrilution bypassing the Munich management”, according to the message, which the IG Metall Munich has sent.

The numbers quoted by Miele were also incorrect: “The Plantcube from Agrilution found buyers and is now in over 1,000 households,” according to the IG Metall statement. And the chairman of the works council, the computer scientist Jakob Oelkers, adds: “Agrilution has a new product that is almost ready for the market.”

Union spokesman Blumenthal continues to be combative: “The more than unclear communication of the group, possibly also the dismissal of the entire team ‘in advance’ AFTER the invitation to the works council elections, in addition to IG Metall, is currently occupying several chambers of the Munich labor court, which is responsible for employees on maternity leave Inclusion Office and, of course, the works council of Agrilution and the commissioned labor law firm Huber Mücke Helm.” Miele does not seem to be able to say goodbye to Agrilution that quickly.