Planted wants to bring veggie sausages to football fans

“It’s a cheap excuse”: Co-head of the start-up Planted criticizes Migros and Coop – and talks about veggie sausages for football fans Pascal Bieri is co-founder of the young meat substitute company Planted. In the interview he talks about hypocritical sustainability advertising by retailers, expansion plans – and tells how co-investor Yann Sommer is involved in the company.

Pascal Bieri, co-founder of Planted: “I think that subsidies in agriculture should be reconsidered in general.” Image: zvg

It is 8 a.m. when Pascal Bieri arrives at a vegetarian restaurant in Zurich for an interview. The 37-year-old from Lucerne and HSG graduate doesn’t need many sips of his coffee, but immediately starts talking enthusiastically. No wonder: he co-founded the meat substitute start-up Planted in 2019 and has been a member of the management board ever since. Planted has been in the fast lane at least since the investment round last autumn, which brought in CHF 70 million for the company based in Kemptthal ZH.