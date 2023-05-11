Plantix: AI that detects diseases in plants is sold

Point your phone at the plant – and the app will tell you what’s wrong. A Berlin startup supports smallholders with this AI software. Now Helm buys the young company.

The Plantix AI is said to be able to recognize 30 crops and 600 diseases Plantix

The Berlin AI startup Plantix has changed hands. Helm AG now holds the majority of Peat GmbH. The group from Hamburg has existed since 1900 and is active in the chemical, crop protection and pharmaceutical sectors. Helm is in family hands and is one of the largest family businesses in Germany. How much money went into the transaction is not publicly known.

Helm was previously a shareholder in the startup, which uses artificial intelligence to detect diseases in plants and advises farmers. The startup Peat was founded with its product Plantix in 2015, long before the current AI hype.

Investors such as Index Ventures and Atlantic Labs backed Plantix

In addition to Helm, a number of well-known investors have participated in the past, including Index Ventures from San Francisco, USA, and Atlantic Labs, which, like Plantix, are from Berlin. Overall, the startup around 17 million euros in various financing rounds a.

The startup was originally founded in Hanover and moved to the capital in 2018. However, the company itself is particularly popular in India, which is why Plantix has a second company headquarters in the Indian city of Indore. There, it mainly supports small farmers, who can use the app to monitor their harvest. If a disease is detected in the crops, Plantix suggests possible products for pest control, for example.

The founding team includes, among others the geographer Simone Strey. She is the CEO of the startup and previously did research on soil carbon in Brazil. She has received feedback from farmers that they would rather know what could help their plants. Her co-founder is her husband Robert Strey, who brought the expertise in the field of artificial intelligence and is the CTO of the company.

Today, according to the company, around 250 employees work for the company. The app has been downloaded 20 million times. According to the Federal Gazette, the annual deficit for 2020 was 3.4 million euros. In the previous year, 2019, the shortfall was 4.6 million euros.