Plants cover 7 percent of the electricity demand

Photovoltaics continues to gain in importance in Switzerland: last year, more systems were built and put into operation than ever before, as the solar industry association Swissolar announced on Friday after the general assembly. Solar energy is becoming increasingly important in the Swiss electricity mix.

According to Swissolar, more than one gigawatt (GW) of additional photovoltaic capacity was installed in Germany for the first time in 2022. Based on this, around one terawatt hour (TWh) of electricity can now be produced annually. And it also means that solar energy production has grown by more than 40 percent for the third year in a row.

The definitive statistics on solar energy in Switzerland for 2022 will not be published until July 13, but Swissolar estimates that solar power already contributed 5.8 percent to the country’s electricity supply last year, at 3.3 TWh. In 2021 it was 4.9 percent.

“Solarstromexpress” rolls on

And the expansion continues: According to Swissolar, the approximately 200,000 photovoltaic systems currently cover around 7 percent of the electricity requirement. In addition, the association expects further growth in the construction of new plants of around one fifth in 2023. The order books of most companies are full, writes Swissolar.

This is also necessary, after all, the goal is to increase electricity production in Switzerland using solar energy to 35 TWh by 2035. And in 2050, around 45 TWh of electricity should be produced with photovoltaics. The expansion of solar energy is an important pillar in order to meet the climate targets set by the federal government.

Swissolar also posted records among its members: the number of members has risen above the 1,000 mark for the first time, with a total of over 10,000 employees. And here, too, further growth can be expected. After all, from 2024 the first apprentices would be trained as part of the newly launched solar apprenticeship. (sda/awp)

