Plastic packaging, anything but a green breakthrough: the EU tightening knocks out companies
Business

Plastic packaging, anything but a green breakthrough: the EU tightening knocks out companies

Plastic packaging, anything but a green breakthrough: the EU tightening knocks out companies

EU tightening on plastic packaging, the measure would not produce benefits for the environment. In September, the Council and the EU Parliament will adopt their positions

Il European packaging regulation is arousing quite a few concerns for many Italian production sectors, in particular those linked to catering and hotels, but also to the entire paper production and recycling chain. The Berlaymont proposal, animated by a desire to take a step forward on the ecological transition, aims to regulate in a different way the use and reuse of the packaging that today wraps take-away food, the packaging of the drinks and food products we consume daily basis.

The regulation aims to increase the recycling and reuse rates of packaging. In doing so, however, it bans single-use plastic packaging and introduces a minimum requirement for the use of recycled plastic. In detail, packaging will have to be reduced by fifteen percent per capita for each country of the European Union by 2040. Furthermore, by 2030, twenty percent of take-away drinks will have to be served in reusable packaging, in order to then be able to arrive to 80 percent in 2040.

