PLATO and iqs become PeakAvenue / Holistic mapping of the product life cycle …

The two internationally renowned companies PLATO GmbH and iqs Software GmbH merge to form PeakAvenue GmbH. This combines the proven engineering platform e1ns with the Quality Center, the CAQ system from iqs, and represents the product development process along the entire digital thread.

The strong and consistent brand identity reflects the shared strengths of the two software companies. A lot has grown together since the merger in the summer of 2022: the employees, the extended and linked product portfolio and the joint appearances, e.g. at the Control from May 9th to 12th, 2023 in Stuttgart.

The merger opens up new opportunities for the respective existing customers to access a deeply integrated solution – and all from a single source of the highly competent team. This applies in particular to new customers.

Nevertheless, the respective products are still available – only stronger.

Communication platform, lessons learned process and supply chain transparency are the key components of the digital thread along the product life cycle

Under the motto “The straight path along the digital thread”, the focus is on a consistent, web-based engineering and quality management system over the entire product life cycle – the best of both worlds.

The unique combination of the two systems offers, for the first time, a consistent use of specifications in the form of drawing and feature data over the entire product life cycle. The active interlinking of the engineering and quality processes creates the data basis for comprehensibly presenting and evaluating all decisions, measures and results along the digital thread. The supplier processes can also be seamlessly integrated here.

The communication platform enables companies and their various disciplines to communicate effectively and proactively with everyone involved and to obtain a uniform and consistent view of their product and process data in real time – throughout the product development and supply chain process.

Project risks proactively under control

The lessons learned process within the digital thread also plays an important role. In order to avoid repeat errors, knowledge gained during a project, but also with new editions and variants of a product, is recorded and analyzed and then distributed directly to the right place in the project via quality loops. Participants are actively informed about modern communication methods and established rules. This ensures that all contributors use the current data and can therefore react quickly to changes or new insights. The result is a learning organization!

PLATO and iqs already offer established solutions to ensure transparency throughout the entire development process through to production and after-sales. The FMEA currently connects the PLATO e1ns engineering platform with the CAQ software from iqs as a common interface. Both existing and new customers benefit equally from the further development of the purchased modules, because the networking of the individual solution worlds opens up new areas of application in engineering and quality management. You receive modern software tools from a single source that make a significant contribution to optimizing the entire product life cycle along the digital thread.

