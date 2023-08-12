Playful variant of strengthening resilience with the card set by Prof. Dr. Brighter

Card set “This is how I stay strong” by Prof. Dr. Jutta Heller – published by Kösel Verlag (image source: Kösel Verlag / illustration Kai Pannen)

Professional stress, private burdens and societal crises have always been part of our everyday lives. What is worrying, however, is the growing impact on mental health: in 2022, absenteeism from work due to mental illness reached a new high. Resilience – the inner resilience – is therefore becoming an important future skill in order to remain healthy and productive. Not only each and every individual is responsible for strengthening their own resilience, but also companies in the context of health prevention and stabilization.

Resilience can be specifically promoted with different measures, in group training or in individual coaching, autodidactically with self-study courses or in webinars. With the card set “This is how I stay strong”, resilience expert Prof. Dr. Jutta Heller now has a new, playful approach: 48 cards offer numerous impulses, divided into the 7 resilience keys plus the area “Dealing with crises”.

The cards are lovingly illustrated by Kai Pannen with the popular kangaroo from Prof. Heller’s book series published by Kösel-Verlag.

The set can be used in different constellations, in a private context as well as to supplement the tool set of trainers, coaches and resilience consultants. The maps can be worked through systematically or used situationally with selected focal points as immediate help. The advantage is the low-threshold access to the complex topic of resilience with a focus on exercises that can be implemented immediately, deliberately without academic difficulty and theoretical superstructure.

The idea and concept arose from Prof. Heller’s own continuing education offerings. Among other things, the set is now an integral part of the “Individual Resilience” module of the certificate training for resilience advisors.

About Prof. Dr. Jutta Heller | After more than 30 years as a consultant, trainer, speaker and author, Prof. Dr. Jutta Heller one of the leading experts for individual and organizational resilience. She accompanies companies, managers and teams in the implementation of change measures, supports the “stand-up qualities” with resilience coaching, gives lectures and leads the certificate training “Resilience Consulting”. The doctor of economics and social sciences studied political science and adult education and, in addition to her freelance consulting work, was a professor for training and business coaching at the University of Applied Management for more than ten years, among other things as dean and vice-dean.

