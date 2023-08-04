Plaza Las Americas announces new store openings and expansion, increasing commercial offer by 19,000 square feet

Plaza Las Americas shopping center has announced the opening of two new stores, APM Monaco and Studio F, as well as the arrival of six more stores in the near future. This will increase the shopping center’s commercial space by an additional 19,000 square feet.

The new additions to the shopping center include fashion options and gastronomy, as well as the return of the renowned brand, A/X Armani Exchange, and the relocation and expansion of Aerie. These new openings signify the shopping center’s commitment to listening to customer preferences and attracting concepts that meet those preferences, according to Plaza Las Américas’ general manager, Edwin Tavárez.

This year, Plaza Las Americas has seen significant growth, with over 70,000 new square feet of commercial spaces opening or set to open, the highest volume of traffic in seven years, and excellent sales performance from its stores, Tavárez added.

APM Monaco, a contemporary fashion jewelry brand associated with the elegance of Monaco and the lifestyle of the South of France, has opened next to Euromoda Sport on the first level. Studio F, a well-known Colombian fashion brand, has opened next to Modernica on the first level. Studio F offers a wide variety of elegant and modern clothing and accessories designed especially for the sophisticated and stylish Latina woman.

In addition to APM Monaco and Studio F, the shopping center is expecting the opening of Bimba y Lola, Sapphire, A/X Armani Exchange, Giuseppe, Panchitos, and Pa’l Pita. Bimba y Lola, a Spanish fashion firm founded by the nieces of renowned designer Adolfo Domínguez, will offer quality and designer clothing and accessories for the modern woman. Zafiro, a store offering exclusive brands and accessories for men, will also open. Gioseppo, a Spanish brand specializing in shoes and sneakers for men, women, and children, will make its debut.

A/X Armani Exchange will be returning to the mall in September, and Aerie will be relocating and expanding with its sportswear line, OFFLINE By Aerie, opening in November.

In terms of gastronomy, Panchitos will open in November in the La Terraza area, offering innovative and emblematic Mexican food prepared with top-quality ingredients. Pa’l Pita, specializing in Mediterranean food, will open next to Smash Burger on the second level.

Plaza Las Americas continues to grow and evolve, providing its visitors with a diverse and exciting shopping and dining experience.

