The Board of Directors of PLC has approved the 2023-2027 Business Plan, which foresees a doubling of revenues over the period, with growth up to 140-150 million and high visibility on the 2023 turnover thanks to the backlog and pipeline (already equal to around 80% of revenues in 2023).

At market level, PLC is positioned on the most important markets for the energy transition in Italy with consequent ample room for growth. The plan is based on 3 main strategic pillars aimed at guiding the Group’s evolution towards sustainable growth for all business areas: organic growth based on adjacency development; strengthening of the operating model; technical investments.

The other economic-financial targets of the Plan envisage a reduction in the incidence of structural costs on revenues, assumed by around 10 percentage points in 2027, and an Ebitda at Group level of 12-14 million in 2027 thanks to the contribution of all Business Areas.

Cumulative investments will amount to approximately 20 million over the five-year period. As regards the cumulative cash flow in the period 2023-2027, an important generation of cash is expected capable of self-financing the growth and the investment plan and lead to a reduction in the NFP over the period of the Plan, with a NFP/EBITDA ratio less than 2x from 2024 to 2027.

The dividend policy envisages 6 million euros of cumulative dividends over the period of the Plan.