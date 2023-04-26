Pleasure or rip off? – The billion dollar business with the free games – News

Free games make billions from in-game purchases. A small army of game developers, designers, psychologists, data analysts and economists work behind the scenes to reach the players’ wallets.

The mobile game industry earns $100 billion every year. About half of that comes from in-game purchases. How does the industry get its customers to spend so much money for a product that is actually free?

Hooked

The business model works in three steps.

Lure players into the game. The game works install for free and play. The game make a habit. By enticing players to open the game multiple times a day and showering them with rewards, you condition them to open the game habitually and almost automatically. Is the game the players grown on the heart, you can ask to checkout. An attractive shop invites you to buy, in-game currencies sweeten spending money and loot boxes appeal to the gambler in us. Events and time-limited offers always create new buying opportunities. Frustration barriers make even the last ones open their wallets.

The free gaming industry has perfected this technique over the years. What sounds like a contradiction at first: Very few players ever spend money in free games.

For an average mobile game, the reality is this: Only two percent of all players pay anything at all, and most of these pay very little. But there is a small group that puts hundreds or thousands of francs into the game: The 0.1 percent who spend the most in a game make up about half of the in-game purchases.

Who are the «Whales»?

This small group is called cetaceans or «whales». The gaming industry likes to paint a positive picture of these whales: wealthy people who see gaming as a hobby and are happy to put their money into the game.

This isn’t wrong, but it ignores another reality: Many of the whales are vulnerable individuals. This includes children and young people, people with psychological problems such as depression or gambling addiction, people who are in a difficult situation in life, for example because they have lost their job or a loved one has died, or people with ADHD or autism.

These people are particularly vulnerable to the tricks of the free games. They often spend a lot more money than they actually want, sometimes fall into debt or slip into addiction.

What counts?

Many free games tricks border on unfair competition. According to the law, deception and aggressive sales methods are not allowed. So far, however, there has been no court decision. Also on the Seco website (State Secretariat for Economic Affairs) has not yet received any complaints about free games.

The free game tricks find imitators

Legend: Successfully gamified: Our love life.

Dating apps are a prime example of good hooking.

Tanja Eder

The business model of free games is very successful – others have noticed that too. PC and console games are increasingly relying on the «Games as a Service» model, where money is still being made even after the game has been sold. But you can also find inspiration outside of the gaming industry. Under the keyword “gamification”, the tricks of the free games flow into all possible applications, from fitness to banking apps.

Some elements resemble gambling, especially the loot boxes. However, it is like this in Switzerland: If you cannot win any money and no “monetary advantage” in a game, it is not considered gambling. Therefore, children are also allowed to buy loot boxes, there are no spending limits for problem players and the manipulation of chances of winning is allowed.

What is a loot box?

A loot box is a digital package whose content is random. It’s like the Panini pictures: You buy a parcel without knowing exactly what’s inside. If you want a certain item (e.g. a certain player), you have to buy Päckli until the item is finally in.

The Federal Council believes that loot boxes are problematic. But he doesn’t want a law, he wants to promote the media skills of the players.

