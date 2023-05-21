PLEASURES Partners with Zellerfeld to Create 3D Printed Shoes

3D printing has played a key role in footwear innovation over the past decade. Among them, Zellerfeld, an emerging technology company that has cooperated with adidas many times, not only brings 3D printing to a new level through leading technology, but also recently launched a new cooperation project with streetwear brand PLEASURES.

This 3D Tank Shoe design is covered in all black, including the upper, midsole, and outsole in a uniform tone; it is also one-piece, without any stitching; and it is claimed to be breathable and deodorant. The most special thing is that the edges on each side are diamond-shaped protrusions, and the irregular cutting is used to carve out layers for the upper, which has a strong visual impact. The PLEASURES logo is embossed on the tongue and outsole. Plus, each shoe is custom made to choose your own width, comfort and cushioning.

The PLEASURES x Zellerfeld 3D Tank Shoe is available now through Zellerfeld for $250.