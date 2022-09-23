Home Business Plenitude: new partnership for the development of wind and photovoltaic projects in Italy and Spain
Plenitude: new partnership for the development of wind and photovoltaic projects in Italy and Spain

Plenitude, a Benefit company wholly owned by Eni, has launched a new partnership with Infrastructure SpA for the development of solar and wind projects in Italy and Spain, through the acquisition of 65% of Hergo Renewables SPA, a company that holds a portfolio of projects in the two countries with a total capacity of approximately 1.5 GW. Infrastructure will keep the remaining 35%.

The works of the first project, the photovoltaic plant of Montalto di Castro (VT) with a capacity of 37 MW, will begin in the coming weeks and the entry into operation is scheduled for the second half of 2023. As stated in a note , this operation will contribute to the progressive decarbonization of the electricity sector in Italy and Spain, to the energy transition process undertaken by Eni, and to Plenitude’s ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and providing 100% decarbonised energy to all customers.

