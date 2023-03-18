A stone sculpture smuggled from Peru and confiscated by Swiss customs in 2016 has since been returned. But according to experts, Switzerland is doing too little in the fight against illegal trade in cultural assets.

In mid-February, Switzerland returned a 2500 year old sculpture to Peru. The stone head is a valuable cultural asset, there are only about a hundred of them. In 2016, Swiss customs confiscated him at the border in Basel. A private person had tried to import it from Germany in a delivery van undeclared.

“It is extremely gratifying to see that the laws are gradually taking effect,” says Andrea Raschèr. The former head of law and international affairs at the Federal Office for Culture had that Cultural Goods Transfer Act drafted, which came into force in 2005. It was the first effective law against illegal art trade in Switzerland.

Raschèr describes the situation before that with an anecdote: around 35 years ago he and a museum director friend of his drove from Munich back to Zurich. In the trunk they had exhibits that came from a museum in Zurich and had been shown in Munich. When the customs officer asked, the museum director said the pieces were Roman and Greek. “Well, stones,” the customs officer replied. And let them happen.

The risk of illegal business is great

Alongside the USA, China, Great Britain, France and Germany, Switzerland is one of the most important cultural trade centers in the world. But where a lot of art is traded, the danger of illegal business is also great: theft, money laundering, tax evasion or the smuggling of cultural assets. “Most of the objects come from the Global South,” says Andrea Raschèr. They usually reach the rich industrialized countries, including Switzerland, via the same smuggling routes as weapons or drugs.

The Swiss art market is still weakly regulated compared to the EU. It is not subject to the Money Laundering Act: Unlike banks, art dealers are not obliged to verify the identity of their customers. This is a Gateway for circumventing sanctionsfor example for Russian oligarchs, according to Raschèr.

The duty-free warehouses in Geneva are a particular problem in the fight against the trade in illegal cultural assets. In theory, they should facilitate international trade: goods – such as luxury watches, jewels, but also antique objects and paintings by famous artists – can be temporarily stored here for an indefinite period of time free of tax and fees before they are transported to their destination country and taxed there. The art trade in particular use the bonded warehouses in Geneva: Around 1.2 million art objects should be stored here, some for decades.

But the camps are vulnerable to tax evasion, money laundering and looted art. Customers have to state what they deposit in their lockers, but this is not checked systematically. Customs only carries out spot checks. In the last few years it could repeatedly confiscated looted art become. “But it is clear that numerous illegal objects are still stored there,” says Raschèr. “The bonded warehouses are a black box.”

YouTube videos explain how cultural assets can be stolen

Huge profits are made from the illegal trade in cultural goods, and Crisis and conflict areas are often affected. But even if there is no war, there can be increased theft of cultural assets: “Wherever poverty is high and the rule of law is weak,” says Sam Hardy, who is responsible for the illegal trade department at Heritage Management Organisationwhich offers advice and workshops for institutions and people working with cultural objects.

In some cases, the perpetrators belonged to criminal networks. However, it is often the case that individual perpetrators are involved – who, however, are in contact with one another via social networks, says Hardy. “You can find videos on YouTube of people explaining how they steal archaeological goods.” Platforms like Ebay, on the other hand, would have made illegal trade even easier.

Illegal trafficking in cultural property is a low-risk, high-risk crime. Even if someone is caught with an object, they often escape conviction, Hardy says. Because often it is hardly possible to prove the crime forensically and to determine the guilt beyond a doubt. The authorities – especially in the rich countries where the objects usually end up – would have to be trained and resources made available for this.

Andrea Raschèr says Switzerland is still weak when it comes to criminal prosecution despite the law on the transfer of cultural assets. The case of the Peruvian statue shows that Swiss customs are at least aware of the issue. However, Raschèr believes that the number of random samples in duty-free warehouses must be increased significantly. There was at least one last year on the subject of money laundering a parliamentary motion (motion) by SP National Councilor Jon Pult, who called on the Federal Council to subject art dealers to the Money Laundering Act. However, the Federal Council recommended that Parliament reject the motion for rejection.