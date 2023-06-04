Home » Plug the hole: Health insurance manager no longer wants to pay for dental treatment
Business

Plug the hole: Health insurance manager no longer wants to pay for dental treatment

by admin
Plug the hole: Health insurance manager no longer wants to pay for dental treatment

Morning Briefing vom 01.06.2023

The reason for the initiative by the head of the statutory IKK innovation fund is the lack of money in the statutory health insurance companies. However, the proposal has no chance of success.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:
https://www.handelsblatt.com/mehrerfahren

Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

See also  East Asia Qianhai Securities maintains Industrial Bank's recommendation rating for 2021 Annual Report Comments: Polishing Three Business Cards, Strong Revenue Growth Momentum

You may also like

From Bari the rise of the right to...

7ֻ¹ɡϮ р¡Сˡ оп_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Switzerland is stuck in the cost trap

The 3 ways to get to the premiership....

Small Caps: Opportunity for Contrarians?

Metropol, 007 Russians caught with L’Espresso’s anti-Lega agent....

Thai Airways seeks order for 30 wide-body jets,...

“Sensitive fines”: The court wants to hear amounts

Pensions, increases to come. Here’s when, for whom...

Stool samples provide clues for a preliminary stage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy