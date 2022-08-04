Home Business Pmi Costruzioni Italia: construction activity drops in July, the first time since January 2021
Pmi Costruzioni Italia: construction activity drops in July, the first time since January 2021

According to the latest S&P Global SME data for July, the Italian construction sector has entered the territory of contraction. Total business decreased dramatically due to the accelerated reduction in order flow. According to the sample companies, the increase in economic uncertainty, combined with the problems linked to the superbonus system and the closure of construction sites, heavily influenced the conditions of demand. In detail, the construction SMEs stood at 46.2 in July, down from 50.4 in June, highlighting the first reduction in Italian construction production since January 2021 and the highest since April 2020.

