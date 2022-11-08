Despite the crisis of recent years which has affected almost all sectors of the economy, there is aDynamic and innovative Italy, which through new products or services and often exports to the world, creates jobs and distributes wealth and wealth in the territory. To this Italy theGerman Institute for Quality and Finance (Itqf) he devoted his latest study “The champions of growth”which he selected 800 companies that drive the recovery based on the average annual growth in the three-year period 2018-2021. This is the fifth edition of a survey that rewards the excellence of the Italian economy. To enter the ranking it is in fact necessary to show an average annual growth rate of over 11.3% in the three-year period under consideration.

“Our goal is to give notoriety to the Italian companies that drive the economy and contribute, thanks to their dynamism, to provide new impulses to the economy and society – he explains Christian Bieker, the director of the German Quality and Finance Institute – Being among the “magnificent 800” and receiving recognition for one’s entrepreneurial performance is a huge source of pride, as well as visible and official proof of one’s business success. All companies that fall within the official ranking can use the award awarded, the well-known seal of quality, for marketing purposes. This helps to increase the interest of potential partners, customers and investors as well as to acquire new contacts and business opportunities “.

Among the 800 companies selected by Itqf, those of small and medium capable of competing internationally. The most represented sector is that industrial (13.5%), followed by technology (12,4%), services (10,8%) e sales & marketing (8,8%).

The photograph taken by the study confirms a concentration of growth champions in the regions with the highest economic activity: Lombardy, Lazio and the Veneto, where 25%, 11% and 10.5% of the companies in the ranking are respectively. Among the provinces are Milano (107), Roma (80) e Napoli (42) those with the most awarded companies.

The total turnover of the 800 samples reached i 18.9 billion in 2021, with an increase of about 111% compared to 2018, while the average annual growth rate in the period 2018-2021 was 38%. The economic success also had important repercussions at the employment level: the 800 companies created over 46,000 new jobs in the three-year period, on average 58 new employees per company.

“Being a company with strong growth often also means being able to make the leap from small size to the status of a successful company and aiming to become the leader in its own market segment – he continues Biker – The growth of each individual company becomes a contagious factor for the performance of the entire production system, crucial for the competitive advantage of an entire country “.

The Itqf research was carried out starting from one long list of 50 thousand companies drafted through research in publicly available databases, online company data, analysis of tenders and communication portals. In total, these research sources survey about 8 million Italian companies. All 50,000 companies on the long list were contacted with the request to fill out a detailed questionnaire on the company’s activity. Despite the extension, however, the survey does not claim to be complete: there may be companies with a high growth rate that have not wanted to make their financial statements public or have not participated in the initiative for other reasons.

To be part of the ranking, companies had to meet several criteria: have reached a minimum turnover of 100 thousand euros in 2018; having achieved a minimum turnover of 1.2 million in 2021; be independent companies with registered offices in Italy; have grown predominantly organically. Data was also collected on operating results in the three-year period 2018-2021 and on the number of employees, to discard companies with a continuous decline in employment or persistent losses. The calculation of the growth rate was based on the turnover data communicated and confirmed by the candidate companies. The sample list was drawn up on the basis of average annual growth, the so-called compound annual growth rate, more commonly known as Compounded Average Growth Rate (Cagr).

Vertical, the exploit of renovations

Thanks to an average annual growth of 338%, the Vertical of Rimini leads the ranking drawn up byGerman Institute of Quality and Finance. The turnover of the company specializing in energy renovation and redevelopment went from 193 thousand euros in 2018 to 16.2 million in 2021. It has therefore more than quadrupled its turnover every year; performance achieved with a modest increase in the number of employees who, in the same period of time, went from two to seven. In second position is the Apis of Salerno, which achieved only slightly lower growth (+ 323%). Its employment agency revenues jumped from € 163,000 in 2018 to € 12.3 million in 2021, while its workforce rose from 11 to 16. On the third step of the podium is the Mpfinance of Alghero in Sardinia that deals with real estate development. Its turnover has grown at an annual average of 258% from 236 thousand euros in 2018 to 10.8 million in 2021. In this period of time, its employees have always remained two. At the foot of the podium is the Flu of Monza, a communication agency that in the space of three years has grown by 206% every twelve months, reaching a turnover of 3.6 million euros last year. The employees, on the other hand, went from two to nine units.

In fifth position is the Revival of Imola, a construction company that operates as a general contractor carrying out energy requalification works and anti-seismic interventions. A sector that has experienced a real boom thanks to state incentives, as demonstrated by Vertical’s first position in the ranking and which for Renavitas has translated into a jump in revenues of 196% per year and a number of employees that has grown from two to seven. The sixth place of the Itqf ranking is occupied by In the bathroom, which is active in e-commerce. Specialized in bathroom furnishings, it grew at an average annual rate of 189% and closed last year with a turnover of 2.8 million and seven employees (there were two in 2018). In seventh position is the bell Itaste Holding which deals with the sale of medical devices, parapharmaceutical products and disposable products for pharmaceutical and hospital distribution. In the period under analysis by Itqf it grew at an average annual rate of 187% and last year reached 9.3 million euros in revenues. Its employees are three. Finally, in eighth place there is Not only real estate of Castelfranco Veneto, which grew by 183% per year.

Sprint Fantic Motor from 43 to 304 employees

Growing at stratospheric rates is always a very difficult undertaking, but it is even more so for companies that have already reached a certain size. It is therefore no coincidence that at the top of theGerman Institute of Quality and Finance there are only companies with a turnover of less than 20 million euros. Among the 800 selected companies, however, there are those of larger dimensions and, although out of the top positions, their performance takes on particular importance precisely due to the difficulty of the company. The first company with a turnover exceeding 100 million euros is in seventeenth position and is the Alpha They got it of Alfianello in the province of Brescia which is active in the production of copper and aluminum conductors for the electrical and railway sector. From 2018 to 2021, its revenues jumped from 7.3 to 102.5 million, while the staff grew from 32 to 48 units. It also stands above the 100 million mark Everli (35th position), the platform that allows you to shop online at most of the large Italian retailers. The Milanese company closed 2021 with a turnover of 114.5 million euros (up 102% every year) and 280 employees (there were 83 in 2018).

Among the big names in the standings, the name of Fantic Motor (in 69th position), the historic brand of Barzago in the province of Lecco (today the main office is however in Dosson di Casier in the province of Treviso), which has regained its past splendor after the 1995 bankruptcy, growing at an average annual rate 77% and reaching a turnover of 150 million and 304 employees. Above all, employment growth was impressive: in 2018, the workforce was only 43. The most important company in terms of turnover among those included in the survey by Itqf it is though Zucchetti (385ma), the Lodi software house that closed last year with a turnover of 1.25 billion euros, a value more than double compared to 593 million in 2018. Zucchetti is obviously also the largest employer: there are 7,217 people employed by him, compared to 4,483 in 2018. Finally, the Vega Fuels (326ma) which in any case reaches a value of 605 million euros at the end of a three-year period during which it has shown an average annual progress of 32%. Its workforce more than doubled to 220. And we can bet that, given the persistent high level reached by fuels (Vega Carburanti manages refueling stations throughout Italy), his race is still far from over.