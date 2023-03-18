Five hundred and fifty million venture capital is already available. They are financed with community resources within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy thus called together start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises that can present projects in two sectors considered strategic for the future of the country: green and digital. They also have the advantage that they will have to be spent quickly, by 2026, and precisely for this reason they represent a real driving force for innovative start-ups. As long as everything is done on time. “Projects concerning the green transition may include the use of renewable energy, sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, circular economy, while those linked to digital transition they will have to involve areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, cybersecurity, fintech and blockchain” reads the ministry website. “40% of the resources will be reserved for investments (direct and indirect) to be made in the southern regions”. The role of Competence center is central In this scenario, the role of the teachers will be fundamental Competence center, come CIM 4.0, which act as a link between traditional companies, SMEs and innovative startups. Born during the government of Matthew Renzithe Competence Centers have already made their contribution with Industry 4.0. In Italy there are eight: in Turin, Milan, Bologna, Venice, Rome, Naples, Pisa and Genoa. And they have the specific task of supporting manufacturing companies in the innovation and digitization process. Precisely for this reason they welcomed the news of the new public funds for startups. See also The challenge to Tim on the state cloud, Fastweb in the running with Engineering “The resources to support the startups of the country are welcome and which can possibly also attract Italian players who may have developed the startups in European or international ecosystems” declared the engineer Enrico Pisino, managing director Competence Center CIM 4.0 .”It is clear that these funds alone will not solve the overall problem. But I believe they will stimulate growth, even though they will not be able to satisfy the full potential of the startups that we could develop as a country” added the manager who leads a company which includes the Polytechnic University, the University of Turin and 22 industrial partners.

In fact, alongside the theme of resources there is also a technological theme. “Economic support must also be accompanied by a technological offer carried out through Universities, the centers of expertise which can support the need for technological maturity that normally characterizes a startup”, he highlighted.

“This is the role of technology transfer centers that accelerate business not from an economic or investment point of view, but from a technical and technological point of view. The magic formula is to put these two levers together: on the one hand, support for demand and on the other, the ability to offer necessary services because these actually by definition do not have the adequate structure to accelerate the process of technological maturity” he clarified.

However, Italy is not known for making the best and quickest use of EU funds. Isn’t there the risk that once again the opportunity offered by the Pnrr to startups will be lost? “Using the funds well and on time is a big challenge. But I’m an optimist, ”she points out. “I see positive signs both from the university side and from that of the administration. I see some positive discontinuity. In any case, we won’t have to wait long to have the litmus test. At the end of 2023 we will have the first checks to assess whether there are any adjustments to be made during construction. Between now and 2025 there will be a big commitment for everyone involved because there won’t be a second installment. We must make the most of the opportunity that comes from the Pnrr” concludes Pazin.