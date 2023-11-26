Pnrr, after the cuts on kindergartens the government takes action with a “second plan”

Cutting of one hundred thousand places in kindergartens compared to the initial indications of the Pnrr. And, for this reason, the need to adopt a second kindergarten plandrawing resources (around 900 million euros) from other school building plans which the Commission has admitted to financing under the Pnrr.

Pnrr, the betrayed promise of kindergartens. Blame inflation and wrong projects by Giuseppe Colombo 26 November 2023

Sources at Palazzo Chigi confirm this Republic he spoke about the ballet of numbers surrounding the creation of new places in nursery schools envisaged by the Pnrr, the subject of the revision approved by Brussels. The government has revised the Italian commitment on new places for girls and boys, within the Pnrr: it has fallen to 150 thousand, one hundred thousand less compared to the final target which had already been reduced in recent months, from 264,480 to 250 thousand.

Pnrr, three billion more. But Brussels wants reforms on competition and justice by Giuseppe Colombo 25 November 2023

The government will adopt a first kindergarten plan worth around 530 million, financing it with the resources already foreseen in the so-called Caivano decree: according to calculations by Republic they will be enough to recover around 20 thousand places, one fifth of those lost. Here the government now claims that there will be a second Plan, which – Palazzo Chigi sources point out – represents a concrete commitment to achieving the 45% level of service coverage at a national level by 2030 established in the 2021 EU Council.

The same sources recall that the Commission approved the change in the final target for nursery schools and nursery schools from 264,480 to 150,480, which it spoke about Republic. And they explain that the remodulation was necessary for the growth in raw material costs and because the Commission did not consider the safety, demolition and reconstruction interventions, as well as the multifunctional centers, selected in 2021-2022 by the previous government to be eligible. The government, despite this, however, makes it known that “no intervention will be defunded already awarded”.

Share this: Facebook

X

