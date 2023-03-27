Home Business Pnrr alarm, the Great Plan is jammed Italy risks shipwreck
Business

Pnrr alarm, the Great Plan is jammed Italy risks shipwreck

by admin
Pnrr alarm, the Great Plan is jammed Italy risks shipwreck

It was supposed to be the big break. The leverage for the GDP, to be translated into thousands of projects in the country. To make it more digital, but also more green and inclusive. And instead the Pnrr is jammed. “Poor coding skills,” writes la Court of Auditors. Hence the delays, in the ministries and in the offices of the Municipalities, the last link in the chain through which 191.5 billion will pass, until 2026.

See also  CITIC Construction Investment: The market is expected to rise again in the third quarter and the growth style will lead – yqqlm

You may also like

Can the EU Data Act help keep data-driven...

In the test: Bing’s AI search engine

The Milan Stock Exchange soars. The fear of...

Social media platform data was online

Fi, Licia Ronzulli towards the Third Pole: the...

Strike in Germany: which means of transport are...

Court of Auditors: “Simplifying the rules of the...

Silicon Valley Bank has a new owner

The risk of a schism in Israeli society

Financial Breakfast on March 27: The US Senate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy