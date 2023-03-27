It was supposed to be the big break. The leverage for the GDP, to be translated into thousands of projects in the country. To make it more digital, but also more green and inclusive. And instead the Pnrr is jammed. “Poor coding skills,” writes la Court of Auditors. Hence the delays, in the ministries and in the offices of the Municipalities, the last link in the chain through which 191.5 billion will pass, until 2026.