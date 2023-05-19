“Pnrr at risk of flop. Too many fiduciary positions in the PA”

The Flp union: “Pnrr at risk of flop. In the Public Administration, fiduciary assignments without assessment of skills”

“Can a graduate of the Dams (Disciplines of the Arts, Music and Entertainment, ed) be appointed to manage an infrastructure project that is essential for the country? Or designate someone who knows nothing about networks as the head of a technology project?” The questions it asks Mark Charlemagnenumber one in the Federation of Public Workersi (Flp), are rhetorical because evidently the only answer that can be given is no. Yet this is what happens in Italy where 12% of public managers can be appointed by politics without selection and competence requirements. Only on the basis of the fiduciary relationship. The law on public employment allows it (legislative decree 165), it is exploited by politics to place its own.

The absurdity is that, in the case of small local entities, it can happen that the only manager is appointed directly by the politician on duty. “The situation is paradoxical and becomes dramatic when the Pnrr money has to be spent quickly and well because otherwise we are left with only debts” adds Charlemagne.

The case of the Customs and Monopolies Agency

The phenomenon is widespread. In fact, it does not only concern central administrations but also local authorities and even agencies. At the Monopolies, for example, a reorganization is underway in the wake of the arrival of the new number one, Roberto Alesse. Thus, in addition to the transfers to the top management, a dozen officials will be replaced, appointed managers by the former head of Customs, Marcellus Minenna. For them, in fact, the three-year contract as managers is expiring on the basis of article 19 paragraph 6 of the consolidated text on public employment. But the sore point is that the replacement will take place without any evaluation of the merits or any comparison with the experience of whoever will be appointed in their place. When asked on the subject, the Customs preferred not to comment until the go-ahead for the reorganization.

For the union, the problem with this step is that “no assessment of skills is required by law on managerial tasks entrusted directly, nor on the objectives achieved on those who have performed temporary managerial functions. And this situation is also unacceptable because it does not allow for the creation of linear careers based on the experience gained in the position” adds Charlemagne who on several occasions reiterated the need for competitions to be banned.

The government is considering increasing the share of ad personam positions in the PA

Despite this state of the art which risks weighing on citizens and businesses due to a malfunctioning administrative machine, the executive is evaluating the possibility of increase the quota allocated to the direct selection of executives. “All this without going into the subject of skills which is also essential for discussing bonuses and salaries” reiterates Charlemagne who instead recalls how there has been the inflation-based revaluation of the maximum salary caps in the public administration (from 240 to 252 thousand euros per year) .

The real question is the flop risk for Pnrr funds

For the trade unionist, exactly as it happens in a company, even in the public administration one cannot ignore the skills, evaluations, objectives and responsibilities. “And it is therefore appropriate that we proceed to the competitions. And for those who are already internal and have gained skills on the basis of an assignment, experience and results are evaluated. Also because every time a manager changes, especially if he comes from outside the public administration, it takes at least a year to get the machine going again. But the times of the Pnrr are very tight” concludes Charlemagne.

In the background the negative circuit of the relationship between politics and management

As the union clarifies, “this mechanism creates dependence of the management on politics. With the result of a deterioration in the quality of the functioning of the administrative machinery which no longer responds to the needs of citizens and businesses. But rather to the will of the manager to keep his job according to the interest of the politician who appointed him. It’s a very serious short circuit which is even heavier in small administrations” he concludes. But it is evidently so also in the central administrations.

The opportunity to change things in the decree law for the strengthening of the PA

In the hearing before the joint commissions on constitutional affairs and public and private work of the chamber, Flp highlighted how a change of gear is necessary and possible. It is appropriate that “during the conversion of the decree, the condition that this rule operates in the absence of specific internal professionals is made explicit. Or maybe they can be recruited through existing bankruptcy proceedings for similar profiles also called by other administrations” reads the hearing papers. At the moment, concludes Flp, “rather than improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the administrations concerned, these measures seem to go primarily in the direction of populating the management of the institutions with fiduciary duties”. With all the distortions of the case.