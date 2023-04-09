Vittoria Baldino (M5s) talks to Affaritaliani.it

Pointed and sharp. Giuseppe Conte trusts a lot. She is a very loyal one, so much so that she was entrusted with communication on TV. On the news and in the talks you can see it daily and in Montecitorio he sits next to the former prime minister. Lawyer born in 1988, Vittoria Baldino grew up on bread and suppressed (he is from Calabria from Rossano, in the province of Cosenza).

In the debate in the Chamber a few weeks ago, on the Cutro massacre, he defined Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini “a rabbit that runs away”. In short, one that never pulls her leg away when it comes to tackling.

Affaritaliani.it he interviewed her the next day of the political earthquake unleashed by the words of the Lega group leader in the Chamber, Riccardo Molinari, who questioned the resources of the Pnrr right on our website asking the government to evaluate the hypothesis of giving up the borrowed funds (over 100 billion euro).

“It’s a bizarre proposition”, Baldino cuts short. “Instead of discussing in the same majority about what to do with this money, given that for once it is not a question of a lack of resources but an abundance, they should lower their heads and sit down at a table even with the opposition, with us from the 5 Stars that we had the merit of bringing home these 209 billion. We need to understand what went wrong and where this path of implementation of the Pnrr got stuck and try to figure out how to give a change to the implementation, involving the administrators and giving a change to the recruitment in Padone where the former minister Brunetta’s recipe in the Draghi government was a failure. We asked that President Meloni come and report to the Chamber on the state of investments, given that on the one hand Fitto is sounding the alarm, but the government officials themselves say that there is alarmism. Molinari proposes to return part of the money, Mattarella calls President Meloni at the Quirinale to discuss the Pnrr and the next day Meloni says there is no problem”.

See also Vestager investigates Spanish telecommunications, Europe prepares for consolidation Vittoria Baldino and Giuseppe Conte

The undersecretary to the presidency of the Council Fazzolari has indicated you of the 5 Stars as “guilty” of this impasse, due to the haste with which you wrote the Pnrr. Do you feel responsible?

“But do you know that with respect to everything that happens in the country, it is always the fault of the M5s? (laughs). It’s now a mantra. History cannot be erased even if the right is trying. It is in the records that the M5s with President Conte had the great merit of passing the concept of common debt to support the countries most in difficulty (due to the Covid pandemic ed). Then Conte was sent home and didn’t even have time to put the plan on the ground. So much so that Draghi took over and completed and changed the project in some parts, modifying the governance system. Then Meloni arrived, who changed the governance again, and there was a short circuit, a discontinuity that was not good for the state, for investment planning and monitoring. The favorite sport of this government is the search for the culprit but have they noticed that they are now governing? They should take their responsibilities. We can’t do more than demonstrate maximum propensity for comparison. It is up to them to collect our availability and try to work together because not a single euro of this money must be lost”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

