Forza Italia, Barelli: “I am absolutely sure that Italy will be in a position to use all the European funds of the Pnrr”

“We believe that this hypothesis should not exist.” Paolo Barellileader of Forza Italia in the Chamber, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itthus comments the words of the Northern League Richard Molinari and Claudio Borghi who hypothesized not to use all the funds of the Pnrr. “There have certainly been problems with some works related to the increase in the cost of raw materials and, even if I don’t want to make controversy, let’s remember what Mario Draghi found when he took office in Palazzo Chigi from the previous government”.

“There may be some change of program, some work may be modified and revised, but I am absolutely sure that Italy will be in a position to use all the European funds of the Pnrr. On the other hand, I remember that in Europe there are countries further behind than us. Minister Raffaele Fitto, together with Minister Antonio Tajani and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are doing an excellent job in Brussels by dialogue with the European Commission to obtain any changes. We are absolutely serene”, concludes Barelli.

