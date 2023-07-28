Pnrr, Brussels writes the check for the third installment. Von der Leyen: “Forward all of Italy”

ROME – “Full speed ahead, with Italia Domani”. These are the words, in Italian, of the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to announce the go-ahead from Brussels to the payment of the third installment of the Pnrr. After a long and complex negotiation, which lasted seven months, the process of the 18.5 billion tranche was released, which will be disbursed in the next few weeks. And the Commission gave the green light also to the changes requested by the Italian government on some objectives linked to the fourth installment, from 16.5 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

