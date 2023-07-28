Home » Pnrr, Brussels writes the check for the third installment. Von der Leyen: “Forward all of Italy”
Business

Pnrr, Brussels writes the check for the third installment. Von der Leyen: “Forward all of Italy”

by admin
Pnrr, Brussels writes the check for the third installment. Von der Leyen: “Forward all of Italy”

ROME – “Full speed ahead, with Italia Domani”. These are the words, in Italian, of the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to announce the go-ahead from Brussels to the payment of the third installment of the Pnrr. After a long and complex negotiation, which lasted seven months, the process of the 18.5 billion tranche was released, which will be disbursed in the next few weeks. And the Commission gave the green light also to the changes requested by the Italian government on some objectives linked to the fourth installment, from 16.5 billion.

See also  Vtp: "The decree on Venice violates the licensee's protection rules"

You may also like

German inflation rate falls to 6.2 percent in...

The Dollar Hits a New Low in Mexico,...

Resolution 8 of 25/07/2023 – Amendment of previous...

Expanding the Scale of 5G Applications for Empowering...

now the fixed beats the variable. More and...

A danger to shipping?

Russia-Africa summit: a balance between ceremonial and politics?

Secret Tesla project: This is behind the “Diversion...

The Mexican Peso Soars against the Dollar as...

Mattarella stings the government on the environment: “The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy