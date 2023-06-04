Pnrr, “Concomitant control”: from Mirabelli new assist to the government

Pnrr, from Mirabelli new assist to Prime Minister Meloni

In this case, it is justified to eliminate the concomitant control to make the procedure more streamlined, at a time when there are very limited times for the execution of the works envisaged by the plan”. Thus the President Emeritus of the Constitutional Court, Cesare Mirabelliin an interview with Tg2 directed by Antonio Preziosion the question of the Government’s modifications to the concurrent control of the Court of Auditors on the acts of the Pnrr.

Interviewed by Marina NalessoMirabelli on “concomitant control”, the subject of discussion between the Government and the European Commission in recent days, declared: “It is control that Court of Auditors can do, according to the provisions of the law, while the administration carries out its activity, on the administration’s acts. This does not exclude the subsequent check that verifies the correct functioning of the public administration”.

The President Emeritus of the Constitutional Court on the possible risks associated with the changes introduced by the government for the implementation of Pnrr he added: “There is no concomitant control which can delay the performance of the activities, if only for the interlocutions that the administration must have with the Court of Auditors, but the subsequent control remains and, therefore, the verification of the correctness of the progress of the administration”.

Mirabelli he then concluded: “I would believe that, in this case, it is justified to eliminate the concomitant control to make the procedure more streamlined, at a time when there are very limited times for the execution of the works envisaged by the plan”.

