Pnrr, Crosetto: “We don’t know how to spend 200 billion. We take the money we use”

Pnrr and Mes, Crosetto’s vision: “We only take what we use, but…”

‘Italy can do everything except lose money”. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said so in an interview with La Stampa, regarding the Pnrr and the risk on funds. Crosetto also gives an example: “We take 100 million euros for a work, by the deadline we spend only 98. It means that we have to return 98 million and we keep the unfinished work that we will have to pay from our budget. The problem is not only bureaucratic, planning. The real question is does Italy have the possibility of offloading 200 billion in three years”. However, according to him, the answer “must be sought in the country”, ie “if I plan to build 100 kilometers of tunnels and I don’t have the moles to dig, it’s useless for me to tender.

Because there are 3 companies in the world that produce moles that dig tunnels. One is German and two are Chinese, and they have reservations for the next 5 or 6 years. When the Pnrr is already over”. In short, “the discussion in Europe is about this trap” therefore the government’s response “must be pragmatic, real, evaluated over time”, explains the holder of the defense ministry, who in any case advises “to take only the funds that are sure to spend” also because “an investment must produce something” useful. And as regards the Mes, the minister affirms that the European Stability Mechanism “was not born as a form of financing, but as a possibility for Europe to intervene in crisis like the Greek one. And in Greece, after the maxi-loan, the Troika has put a nation in commission, replacing Parliament. I don’t like it,” she says. Therefore, “if the Mes became an instrument that replaces the possibility of the ECB to intervene in the purchase of sovereign debt when interest rates rise too much, then its original role would be distorted and could become useful”, Crosetto affirms, according to which France does not he signed the agreement “because he thinks he doesn’t need to”.

Two other passages from the interview: when asked if the war in Ukraine will still be long, the minister replies by saying that “for Russia, the dead and time have no value. Putin lives in a condition in which the dead, 100,000 or 300,000, and time, 1 or 3 years, are not a problem. For the West, time, deaths and public opinion are a relevant factor. Two completely different worlds collide ”while on the issue of immigration he declares:“ The issue is not the 200-300 immigrants a day. The theme is that if you don’t change the situation in Africa, in twenty years there will be 1.5 billion desperate people who will look towards us because they won’t have anything to feed themselves. Either you stop them now by making them grow, or in twenty years you don’t stop 1.5 billion by putting all the navies, armies and air forces of Europe. What is now a problem, in twenty years time instead could be Europe’s real extra weapon for total independence from Asia for raw materials, water, agricultural production”. So on the necessary manpower, Crosetto concludes: “We have to get used to asking for the things we need. And we need engineers. And with 850 electronic engineers a year, we have no future.”

