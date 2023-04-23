Home » Pnrr decree, definitive green light: passes to the Chamber with 171 votes in favor
The Pnrr Decree is law: definitive green light from the Chamber

The definitive go-ahead from the Chamber has arrived for the Pnrr decree, with 171 votes in favour, 112 against and 14 abstentions. The decree, already approved by the Senate and now dismissed by Montecitorio without modifications, is converted into law.

The majority forces voted in favor of the Pnrr, while the oppositions, with the exception of the Third Pole who abstained, voted against.

