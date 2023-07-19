Pnrr, Dense after the ‘control room’. “Let’s work on the definition of the plan”

“The goal is to intervene on critical issues and coordinate all interventions in the field, in addition to the Recovery and Resilience Plan, cohesion policies and development and cohesion funds, in order to have a single vision among the various resources available”

The first day of discussions with the employers’ associations convened for a meeting of the control room of the PNRR which took place at Palazzo Chigi, chaired by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, cohesion policies and the PNRR, Raffaele Fitto. The meetings, divided into specific sessions organized on a sectoral basis, saw the representatives of Confindustria, Ance, Confedilizia, Abi, Ania sit down at the table first; then Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Cia, Unsic and Copagri; and at the third table the representatives of Federterziario, Confetra, Confeservizi, Confprofessioni, Assoprofessioni.

All sessions were dedicated to examining the most recent evolutions of the Plan, in particular the information on the Third Half-Year Report of the PNNRon the revision of the IV installment, for which the evaluation by the European Commission of the modification of 10 out of the 27 envisaged objectives is underway, to the insertion of the REPowerEU Chapter.

