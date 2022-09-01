In the Council of Ministers during which the holder of the Energy Transition, Roberto Cingolanitook stock of the gas situation came a new request to accelerate on the objectives of the National recovery and resilience plana couple of days after the technical meeting on the progress of the work.

From Palazzo Chigi it filters that to date 9 objectives and goals of the NRP have been achieved, but – in advance of the time schedule agreed with Brussels – the bar is raised: the declared objective is to exceed half of the objectives and targets of the NRP expiring at the end of the year, already in the next two months. One way to close as many dossiers as possible within this term and leave a less heavy burden to those who will come later.

The calendar: in October, reach 29 goals out of 55

President Draghi made an explicit request to the ministries on some objectives: there are eleven to be achieved in September, compared to the three initially planned. Another nine are added for October, the month that resulted, time schedule in hand, with no deadlines. In the tables brought to the executive meeting, the ministerial decree on the green islands and the reform for integrated water services (Mite) are among the eleven objectives of September; the completion of the strengthening of Employment centers and the national decree for the fight against undeclared work (Work); the reform of technical institutes, the reorganization of the school system and the guidance system (Education); the reform on student accommodation (University); the decree for the reorganization of the Irccs (Health); the entry into force of the Competition Law (Presidency); the award of contracts for Green communities (Regional Affairs); the definition of the architecture for the cybersecurity (Technological innovation); the entry into force of the certifications for the gender equality in the company (Equal opportunities).

In October, instead, nine other objectives are related, to reach 29 out of the 55 planned at the end of the year: ranging from the delegated decrees of the justice reform to the report on the spending reviw, passing through the contracts of the high-speed lines Naples-Bari and Palermo-Catania up to the strengthening of INPS web services and secondary regulations to implement the simplification of the procedures of the Public Administration. The undersecretary Roberto Garofoli, illustrating the tables with the objectives in the CDM, he acknowledged that “this is an exceptional effort required of the Administrations involved for the next two months”. Looking further ahead, that is to the months of November and December, the CDM acknowledged that work continues to achieve the remaining 26 objectives and targets that are due, for a total of 55, which will then be verified with the European Commission.

Cingolani’s information: radiators down, no Dad

As mentioned, during the meeting, an information was also given by Minister Cingolani on the energy savings plan which will be completed in the coming days. Among the initiatives, it provides for the reduction of one hour of the switching on of the radiators, which – starting from October – will also be lowered by one degree, from 20 to 19 degrees. On the other hand, a return to the school is excluded Dad.

“Next week” the government will launch a “broad plan to support businesses” and lower the cost of energy. According to the press agencies, this is the indication that came from the minister Cingolani during the Cdm. The plan to cope with the gas emergency, the owner of the Mite underlined, “will not only provide for savings” on gas by reducing the temperature and hours of use of radiators for homes and public offices.