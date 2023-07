Energy question. Electricity and gas it has to sell Alicia Matilda Lubranicmo, chief marketing officer, and communications director of Axpo Italya company founded in 2000 with the Bersani decree, currently the fourth operator on the free energy market in our country with a turnover of 12 billion euros.

The Axpo group, of Swiss origin, dates back to 1908, has more than 5,000 employees, produces and sells energy in more than 30 countries in Europe and the United States.

