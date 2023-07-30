Pnrr, EU approval: ok for the third installment of 18.5 billion and the changes to the fourth

Pnrr, green light for the third installment. From Superbonus to green mobility: ok to the changes of the fourth

The European Commission today approved the positive preliminary assessment of 54 target and milestones connected to third payment request of Italy in the ambit of the Recovery for 18.5 billion euros.

“Il December 30, 2022 Italy submitted a third payment request to the Commission based on the milestones and targets set in the Council Implementing Decision. After evaluating the evidence provided by the Italian authorities, the Commission considered the achievement of satisfactory 39 milestones and 15 objectives”explains the European executive in a note.

“A goal related to the number of new places in student accommodation it was not covered by the assessment. Italy has requested to change this target and replace it with a milestone related to the award of initial contracts for the provision of new places in student accommodation. This milestone will be added to the fourth payment request. This implies that the amount related to the target would be transferred to the fourth tranche after the Council has approved the proposal for a Council Implementing Decision. The amount corresponds to 519.5 million euros of loans”, explains the Commission.

Pnrr, Meloni: “Very satisfied, but the job isn’t finished yet”

“I’m very satisfied of today’s decision of the European Commission, which approved the payment of the third installment of the Pnrr and approved the changes proposed by the Government on the fourth installment”. This is what we read in a note from the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

“A great result that will allow Italy to receive the 35 billion euros planned for 2023 and which is the result of the intense work carried out in recent months and the strong synergy of the Government with the European Commission”, adds Meloni. “And for this I especially thank President von der Leyen. I would also like to thank Minister Fitto and all the Ministries that have made it possible to achieve this goal. We will continue to work in this direction in the interest of our citizens, our families and our businesses”, adds Meloni.

READ ALSO: The government rewrites the Pnrr: nine projects are skipped, four billion for the Ecobonus

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

