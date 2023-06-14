Pnrr, EU broke and inadequate: problems are on the way. What’s behind it

What are the criticisms of Italy about the Pnrr hiding? The money that doesn’t exist. And 2024 will be a decisive year that will define the future to come and a new scenario

For Scoreboard, the EU Commission’s monitoring of the implementation of the Recovery Fund (later to become the PNRR application), most EU countries have not even requested the second payment installment. Italy is not among them.

In mid-May, however, the European Commission expressed concern for Italy’s alleged delays and called on the Meloni government to act quickly to address the problems with the funding program which expires in 2026. This announcement was immediately echoed by the newspapers.

In reality, the problem seems to be another and the German economic and financial newspaper reveals it once again Handelsblatt: the lack of economic resources of the EU which, due to the way it is guided and the bureaucratic structure that underlies it, does not seem to have great availability capital to invest nor imagine how to create them.

