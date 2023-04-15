Pnrr, EU: “You risk losing 30%”. Record state spending, snail’s procurement

Price increases and bureaucracy weigh on the Pnrr. Anac: “Lost jobs worth two billion”

The government takes more time on the Pnrr. According to La Stampa, “will not present the new Pnrr with the RePowerEu chapter by the end of April. In all likelihood we will have to wait until the summer. The indirect confirmation came yesterday from the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Matilde Siracusano: responding to an urgent interpellation from the Democratic Party, the Forza Italia exponent underlined that the April 30 deadline “is not peremptory” and that the the only deadline “to be observed” is that of 31 August”.

From a purely legal point of view, the government’s interpretation is correct because the regulation actually says that the states “are encouraged” to present the chapters of RePowerEu “preferably” by the end of April. It is therefore not a legal obligation. But time is running out for Brussels. And the specter of a further delay worries the European Commission because Italy risks not being able to commit all the resources of the plan”.

According to what La Stampa writes, there would be up to 30% at risk. But the problem often does not lie with the government, as the Turin newspaper always explains, but with the bureaucracy. “In eight months, almost 600 unsuccessful tenders: price increases and bureaucracy keep companies away from the works, from train carriages to public housing, according to the Anac, jobs worth two billion have been lost”, we read.

Subscribe to the newsletter

