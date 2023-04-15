Price increases and bureaucracy weigh on the Pnrr. Anac: “Lost jobs worth two billion”

The government takes more time on the Pnrr. According to La Stampa, “will not present the new Pnrr with the RePowerEu chapter by the end of April. In all likelihood we will have to wait until the summer. The indirect confirmation came yesterday from the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Matilde Siracusano: responding to an urgent interpellation from the Democratic Party, the Forza Italia exponent underlined that the April 30 deadline “is not peremptory” and that the the only deadline “to be observed” is that of 31 August”.

From a purely legal point of view, the government’s interpretation is correct because the regulation actually says that the states “are encouraged” to present the chapters of RePowerEu “preferably” by the end of April. It is therefore not a legal obligation. But time is running out for Brussels. And the specter of a further delay worries the European Commission because Italy risks not being able to commit all the resources of the plan”.

According to what La Stampa writes, there would be up to 30% at risk. But the problem often does not lie with the government, as the Turin newspaper always explains, but with the bureaucracy. “In eight months, almost 600 unsuccessful tenders: price increases and bureaucracy keep companies away from the works, from train carriages to public housing, according to the Anac, jobs worth two billion have been lost”, we read.

Flop spending review, record spending of 115 billion in 2022

Meanwhile, in 2022 the total expenditure for the maintenance of the state structure reached 115.2 billion euros, a threshold never touched before. A record amount, the latter, Frmore than double the 51.5 billion that the PA spent last year on investments that are used to create or implement services (plants and machinery in education, healthcare, transport, etc.), construction and public utility works (hospitals, schools, kindergartens, road infrastructures) and to acquire intellectual property products (research and development, software, etc.). This is calculated by the Research Office of the Cgia of Mestre, underlining the impact of Covid in recent years. However, it should be emphasized that Covid and, recently, also expensive bills have taken care of pushing up maintenance costs, especially in recent years. With the advent of the pandemic, for example, between 2020 and 2021, health expenditure rose by 4 billion euros, while the other main outgoing items did not undergo significant changes.

“For years we have heard – underlines the Cgia – obsessive talk of spending review, or the containment of the expenditure necessary for the functioning of our Public Administration, however the results achieved have been disappointing. If intermediate consumption has been growing steadily since 1995, in in the last 10 years they have risen by as much as 27 percent (in absolute value equal to +24.3 billion euro), while inflation, again in this same period, has risen “only” by 14 percent. , we are unable to fully spend the European cohesion funds or those provided for by the Pnrr, but to keep the public machine “in motion” we pay out more and more”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

