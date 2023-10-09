Home » Pnrr: European Commission provides the third installment to Italy
Business

Pnrr: European Commission provides the third installment to Italy

by admin

Today, the European Commission made the payment of the third installment of the Italian Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), for a total of 18.5 billion euros. This important step was possible thanks to compliance with the objectives agreed between the EU and Italy.

The 54 objectives achieved by our country concern a series of key reforms in various sectors. These include competition, justice, education, undeclared work and water management. Compliance with these objectives paved the way for the disbursement of the third installment of the Pnrr.

In addition to reforms, Italy has made transformative investments in areas critical to the country’s future. Among these, digitalisation, with a particular focus on public administration and cybersecurity. But also renewable energies, electricity networks, railways, research, tourism, urban services, regeneration and social policies. These investments represent a significant step towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

