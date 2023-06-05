Pnrr, extraordinary assembly of magistrates of the Court of Auditors

The Magistrates Association of Court of Auditors in an extraordinary meeting, while the government is moving towards confidence in the House on the PA decreethe one that implemented the amendments that limit the controls of the accounting judiciary on the grounding of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

This morning at 10 “an extraordinary meeting of the Magistrates Association of the Court of Auditors was convened. On the agenda discussion of initiatives resulting from the amendments on the limitations of the functions of the Court of Auditors: concomitant control and tax shield (art. 1 , decree-law of 22 April 2023, n. 44, containing urgent provisions for the strengthening of the administrative capacity of public administrations CA 1114)”. This was reported in a note by the Association itself.

While a battle is expected in the Chamber – with the Democratic Party and 5 Stars pointing the finger at the hypothesis of cutting the parliamentary debate – over the weekend there was also a question and answer with Bruxellesthat the Undersecretary Federico Freni he declassified to “irrelevant passage”. Contrary to the other oppositions, however, Action and Italia Viva: in favor of the cancellation of the concomitant control.

It’s on the table the double intervention foreseen by the government: the first aspect is a one-year extension (until 30 June 2024) of the so-called shield tax office on the rules concerning tax damage. The second provision, on the other hand, removes the so-called concurrent, i.e. in itinere, control of the Court of Auditors on all expenditure of the funds of the Pnrr. The concurrent control according to the provisions of the law, it is the one that can be requested by the parliamentary commissions. In this way, the accounting judiciary would see its ex-post range of action limited.