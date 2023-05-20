Pnrr for hydrogeological instability: Palazzo Chigi gives up 9 billion

ROMA – The renunciation, instead of the relaunch of the commitment. Motivated, by the government in reverse, with spending struggling. But there is always one surrender that of not exploiting the Pnrr to strengthen the fight against hydrogeological instability. Yet the space is there. Why the review of the recovery and resilience plan it was commissioned by Giorgia Meloni precisely to readjust the objectives to a context that has changed since the Plan was born.