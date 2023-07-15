Pnrr, Gentiloni leaves Italy on standby: “Change requests are serious”

Stallo Pnrr, Gentiloni: “On the third installment for weeks I say soon”

Embarrassed and annoyed. This is what the European Commissioner for the Economy thought Paolo Gentiloni arriving at the Eurogroup meeting. To those who asked when it will arrive the decision of the European Commission on the third installment of Italy’s Pnrr responded: “I’ve been saying for so many weeks soon, soon”. How to say: we in Brussels can’t do anything about it if they don’t put things right in Rome. In fact, they emerged from the Commission’s technicians perplexity on the dossier relating to the 7,500 student beds for a total of 300 million euros and which blocks the third installment.

Gentiloni: “Quick checks but serious changes 4th installment”

As for the fourth installment, Gentiloni admits that no decisions have yet been made. “We have received a request from the Italian Government to modify ten of the 27 objectives – he recalled -, the we are reviewing as fast as possible and on the basis of this assessment which, I repeat, we will make as quickly as possible, we will give a return to the Italian government, following this in the next few weeks the actual formal request for the fourth installment will arrive and then the two-month period will start for the Commission’s assessment”.

“All this may seem complicated but it is certain if we have to change the programs so substantially, and in the case of the fourth installment it is about a third of the objectives, we must do this by checking the conditions and arguments very seriously and taking our time but I assure you that we are really working with great commitment to reduce the times as much as possible”, assured the former Italian prime minister.

Pnrr, Gentiloni: “Interest rates do not complicate implementation”

“The resources foreseen by the Pnrr programs are there, the European Commission is ready to disburse them and there is a lot of work with the various countries, including Italy, to conclude the evaluations on the different disbursement installments. I don’t think the interest rate issue particularly complicates the implementation of the Pnrr. I think it is very important to continue working to lower inflation, which is a hidden tax that mainly affects the middle class, employees, families. We must lower it without fall back into a vision of austerity that we have abandoned in recent years”.

