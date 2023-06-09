Home » Pnrr, Gentiloni: “Third installment by the end of June”. And then Meloni’s wand
Business

Pnrr, Gentiloni: “Third installment by the end of June”. And then Meloni’s wand

by admin
Pnrr, Gentiloni: “Third installment by the end of June”. And then Meloni’s wand

Gentiloni: “We need a general remodeling proposal as soon as possible”

The disbursement of the third installment of the loans of Pnrr Italian should take place “soon. I think that within this month we will arrive, I imagine, to conclude the last details”.

The European Commissioner for the Economy says so Paul Gentiloni, in connection with SkyTg24. “We are talking – he underlines – of the only lever that a government like the Italian one has, in a time of high debt and very high inflation, to spend and make investments. We are talking about nursery schools, local railways, reforms, the law on competition, which is essential to implement by the end of the year”, concludes Gentiloni.

Dl Pa, Gentiloni: “Accelerating Pnrr is fundamental, but also controls”

“No, this decision is not particularly commented on in Brussels, in positive or negative terms: it is part of a choice by the Italian government and parliament”. Thus the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, in an interview with sky Tg 24 answered the question of whether the EU Commission was concerned about the government’s decision to speed up the implementation processes of the Pnrr by removing part of the controls, i.e. the “concomitant” controls by the Court of Auditors. “For the European Commission, speeding up and staying on schedule is essential – he said -.

At the same time, from our point of view, it is also essential to control the way these investments are made. It must be very clear that we carry out checks on paper, that is, we essentially check that the commitments made by the various governments are kept within the agreed times. This is what the European Commission does: we are not able to control from Brussels, for example, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of all the spending interventions of the 27 countries”.

See also  Credem: profit of 222.6 million euros in the first nine months of 2022, NPL ratio down. Commissions are up

“We are talking, I imagine, of tens and perhaps hundreds of thousands of ultimate beneficiaries. And if we are dealing with entities or people in conflict of interest, or who have problems from a penal or criminal point of view, it is certainly not Brussels can you control. So the controls on legitimacy, on fraud, on the risks of infiltration are entrusted to the individual countries. This was agreed from the beginning, even with the Italian authorities, and this will be. Brussels cannot be asked to replace the authorities, the judiciary, the supervisory authorities of the various countries in identifying risks of fraud or misuse of these resources. We – he reiterated – check the correspondence between times and objectives”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

As CPO of Zoom, this is how I...

Netflix: US subscribers on the rise after account...

Romagna, many cancellations by German tourists: in July...

Volvo XC60 commercial leasing: This is the best...

Waste, Capuano (Conai): Italian excellence in recycling must...

Career Opportunities: Children with this trait are at...

The spread is at its lowest for the...

The price of a new car? 40% is...

Migrants, Orban fires on the EU agreement. And...

Artificial intelligence, lights and above all shadows

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy