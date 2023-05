TRENTO – The comparison is double, but the question that sends the Pnrr into fibrillation is the same: Who controls the Recovery and Resilience Plan? It is around this question that the difficulties of the government revolve, which finds itself at the center of the two games. The first front is with the Court of Auditors, with the center-right executive which aims to limit the powers of the accounting judiciary, entrusting the exclusive control of the controls to the European Commission.