Pnrr, hypothesis of release of funds. Fitto’s wrath on the Court of Auditors

Possible EU government agreement on funds. But in the meantime there is a controversy about the plan and Lease

We are starting to see a possible solution for the Pnrr installment that has been expected for months now and for the third and fourth installment of the 191.5 billion plan. According to the Corriere della Sera, to speed up the disbursement, both in Brussels and in Rome measures are being taken for a new instrument: “partial payment suspensions”. In the event that Italy should theoretically achieve by June, the share of frozen payments could be higher.

But in the meantime the clash between the political forces on the Pnrr continues. The six-monthly report with which the government will close is arriving in Parliament. It aims to close ‘phase 1’ of the national recovery and resilience plan. In recent days, Minister Fitto has convened the control room for next Wednesday. The ministers sent comments on the critical issues for the six-monthly report which will be a sort of ‘due diligence’ on the work done so far, a snapshot of the situation. In the next phase, the work of modifying the plan will be completed with the dicasteries that are sending the proposals to the person in charge of the dossier.

The executive aims to present a detailed document to the Chambers and, in the meantime, has invited all the parties involved “to adopt a constructive approach”. With a note, the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr replied to the observations of the Court of Auditors. on the implementation of the National Recovery Plan. “The implementation of the Pnrr is a challenge for the whole country, as President Mattarella always reminds us. We need a constructive approach on the part of everyone, so that the projects are implemented and reported adequately”, underlines Fitto.

“Everyone – his appeal – must contribute proactively to the achievement of the common goal: to fully implement the Plan, modernize the country and make it competitive. Therefore we must all work, especially between institutions, favoring prudence and preventive comparison”. And again: “A constructive approach by the Court of Auditors would be desirable, which could support all the implementing subjects in the reporting phase, sampling, and verification of the achievement of results, developing formats, self-control systems that would simplify the tasks of the individual implementing subjects”. “In this sense, therefore, the controls would not overlap and the system would be able to respond more effectively to European demands. Working together, working constructively, working well.”

The ‘querelle’ is on the subject of preventive controls. “As regards the expenses of 2023 – underlined the minister – the effective reporting is subject to the start of the works of the approximately 110 billion of public works which, according to the time schedules of the Pnrr, will begin during 2023. Therefore, only after the start of the works it will be possible to report the progress and therefore there will be a consequent increase in the expenditure actually incurred”.

The Democratic Party attacks: “It is unacceptable that the government reacts with dangerous intolerance every time it receives criticism from an independent authority, from a research office and now from the accounting judiciary”, the thrust of the dem group leader in the Senate, Boccia . “We would not like the government to think of limiting or influencing an independent body. It would be a dangerous and disturbing drift”, says Senator Malpezzi. The deputy of the Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra Bonelli judges “the lunge of minister Fitto against the Court of Auditors very serious”. “The delays are the fault of the government”, observes the deputy Pd De Luca. “Enough with the game of three cards”, underlines O.Napoli of Azione. “An operation of pure realism is necessary. It means that we will do what can be achieved and we will not do what cannot be achieved and which is not useful”, remarked the minister for relations with Parliament, Ciriani.

Subscribe to the newsletter

