Pnrr, seeds and not trees. Italy’s serious delay has been revealed

Italy risk losing hundreds of millions of the Recovery. On the Pnrr the government raised its hands: “Many projects they are mathematically impossible to be completed by 2026″. The admission of the minister Dense has alarmed Europe and to make matters worse come the check. The EU – Corriere della Sera explains – us finance (so much: 330 million) for plant new trees around the cities (a great many: 6 million and 600 thousand plants). However, for now, Italy is putting it on the ground only seeds. According to the concurrent supervisory board of the Court of Auditors, the equation does not stand. The carabinieri, in charge of the checks, support the same thesis: they cannot”test“urban forestation projects without seeing the trees. And so, if the equivalence tree-seed assumed by the Ministry of the Environment it will not be accepted by the European Commission, Italy is likely to disperse the possibility offered by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: creating new forests around the 14 metropolitan cities to fight pollution.

The “solution” – continues the Corriere – arrives on 18 maggio 2022. The ministry of the Environment publishes a clarification for the metropolitan cities in which it explains that, to achieve the 2022 target, provides for “the use of seeds for reforestation”. And in the following months he signs an agreement with the regional nursery company UmbriaUmbraflor: it will become a tank macro of sowing, to which all the cities will be able tap into. On paper, everything is going well. In fact, the ministry receives at the end of the year the update works from the Cities and concludes: “By 31 December 2022, the target was achieved with the planting of 2,025,170 seeds and seedlings, of which 1,504,796 directly from the metropolitan cities and 520,374 in adherence to the Umbraflor convention”. Target not only achieved, but largely exceeded. But the truth could be another and so we risk losing 330 million of European funding.

