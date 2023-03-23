Pnrr, Italy far from the March goals: only 3 out of 12 completed

Italy is in great trouble on the Pnrr. This is what emerges from one research made by an independent entity, the Openpolis Foundationspecializing in data collection and in the analysis of political and social phenomena. While the Meloni government – we read in La Stampa – it is pending of the outcome of the last request for funding, sent to the European Commission on December 30thalong with the documentation that should prove the achievement from the 55 deadlines scheduled for the second half of 2022 (there is a new installment of 19 billion euros of funds), the Pnrr in the first months of the year marks a net slowdown. And above all they don’t take off investments, On the contrary. According to the latest check carried out on March 16th, of the 12 deadlines planned for the first quarter of 2023 only three in fact they result «a good point“, While 9 more are defined «in progress» and therefore, specifies the latest Openpolis report, «they are far from being achieved».

To this – continues La Stampa – we add that respect in the second semester 2022 out of 55 fulfilments, 12 would not be achieved (one of the third quarter and 11 of the fourth) and this, except for the clarifications that Roma has provided to Bruxellesmakes problematic the green light from the Commission expected by fine of this month. According to Openpolis the «situation denotes great difficulties and little government attention to compliance schedule. The government has not completed a single deadline. Perhaps because in any case the next check on the part of Brussels will be a end of June, with the close of the first semester. And this makes the deadlines of the intermediate quarters less pressing”. But the delay And important and is quantifiable in 26mlda very large figure that puts at risk future tranche and Bruxelles.

