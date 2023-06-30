Pnrr, Italy has failed the goal: time’s up. It had never happened

Raffaele Fitto and Giorgia Meloni

Pnrr, seven goals not achieved. Now what happens to Italy?

Bad news for Italytime expired to center the end of June goals of the Pnrr, seven out of 27 projects were not completed. It was supposed to be the day of respected commitments to request a Bruxelles the fourth mouse, that is worth 16 billion. Instead, for the Meloni government it is the day of the failed deadline. This is the first time this has happened since the Recovery and Resilience Plan started. And unlike the 55 lenses docked in the third installment, which is still frozen (just a few days ago, the European Commission asked Italy for student housing lease contracts), i 27 pledges they are not shared with Mario’s government Draghi. They are in the homework register seven incomplete spaces. It’s the goals you haven’t been able to complete, give them I am natural at electric columns.

If he finish line at the end of June has jumped, the fault – continues Repubblica – lies with the inherited delays, as well as with inflation and other causes that are indicated to justify the need to renegotiate the 27 goals. Trying to save the entire installment, with the request from Europe to validate the remodulation of the seven unfinished targets. Pnrr Minister Raffaele spoke about this too yesterday in Brussels Dense and the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, in the margins of the European Council. But the negotiation does not erase the worry. Hence the need to run for coverproposing to Brussels to turn a blind eye to the missing 20%., with the promise to keep the commitment on the final target. Or three months more time, until the end of Septemberto award all the contracts, excluding at that point the municipalities that are late.

