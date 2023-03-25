Pnrr, accusations of government delays

Government under accusation. After the findings of the Court of Auditors on the delays in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the words of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, “it’s time to put yourself on the fence”, the Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, admitted “a series of difficulties and critical issues”. The work with the EU Commission is proceeding and “communications – said Fitto – will be joint”.

The path “is not easy”, but the minister, who is very loyal to Prime Minister Meloni, “always likes to remember that we have been in government for just over four months and that what we are talking about concerns the choices we found in the running at the end of the year and on which, however, we worked in the best possible way”.

Pnrr, Salvini: press mud accuses us of past delays

“Despite the mud: ‘… it’s not bad to be scared, don’t have…’. If one day out of two some left-wing newspaper attacks you, it means that you are doing well. Today a newspaper attributes past delays to those who have arrived for four months, that’s the beauty of it”. Said the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, in his speech at the political school of the party, referring to the roadmap for not losing European funds of the Pnrr.

Pnrr, Gentiloni: now we need to speed up

“Today, in a phase of slowdown, the challenge is to give further impetus to the recovery and in any case to resume the path of sustained growth started in recent years. Italy and Europe must work together for this”. This was stated by the European Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, speaking with a message at the national conference of Unioncamere underway in Florence. “Italy – Gentiloni said again – has the extraordinary opportunity of the Pnrr on its side. Many of the goals achieved so far were in a sense preparatory, necessary for investment and reforms to get under way. Now we need to speed up. The implementation of Pnrr programs depend on both public and private actors. It is necessary – concluded the European Commissioner – to strengthen the connection between the government, the local administrations and the business world. The chambers of commerce can carry out this connection and offer operational support”.

