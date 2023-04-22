Pnrr, Lease: “EU excludes stadiums in Florence-Venice”. Nardella’s answer

Pnrr, Fitto: “The EU excludes the stadiums of Florence and Venice”

As part of the Pnrr funds, “the interventions of the Bosco dello Sport in Venice (arena and stadium) and the Franchi stadium in Florence will not be financed. This was announced by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto. “The services of the Commission, in fact, following a further in-depth investigation, confirmed the non-eligibility of both interventions in the context of the Integrated Urban Plans (IPP) of the respective metropolitan cities”. Mayor Dario Nardella: “Florence suffers serious and unjust damage”.

Pnrr, The mayor of Florence, Nardella: “The city suffers serious and unjust damage”

“Florence suffers serious, unjust and unjustifiable damage and loses 55 million euros of the PNRR despite having complied with all the deadlines imposed by European rules and having received as many as 40 authorisations”. Thus the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella regarding the Pnrr funds for the Franchi stadium. “There are those who rowed against Florence and Fiorentina – he adds – and there are those who still hope that the Stadio Franchi will end up like the Flaminio Stadium by the same architect Nervi, abandoned and degraded. A black hole in the Campo di Marte district But we are not giving up in the slightest! We are not stopping the public tender procedure that has already begun, also because the project is currently receiving state funding from the Ministry of Culture for approximately 140 million euros which we cannot lose. Furthermore, we have already spent 8.5 million euros in the design and verification of the design. I thank Minister Fitto and the government for defending the project by sharing with the Municipality of Florence the reasons for defending the correctness of the procedure adopted. At this point we ask the Italian State to work together with a solution to replace the missing amount and therefore cover the entire amount, also because the new stadium in Florence is part of the candidacy plan for the 2032 European Championship already officially presented by the FIGC to UEFA”

Pnrr: Municipality of Venice, ‘political decision on EU stadium, trust government to find solution’

The news of the non-inclusion of the “Bosco dello Sport” project within the resources of the Pnrr was greeted with “astonishment and opposition” by the municipal administration of Venice. This is what we read in a note from the Municipality, which states that “in recent weeks, all the required insights have been provided, with discussions at all levels. It will be the Body’s responsibility to know the final reasons for the choice”. The Municipality of Venice “- with respect to a decision that seems more “political” than “technical” in our country – reiterates its trust in our Government to find a positive solution to the question, to defend the interests of Venice and of the Italians in Europe. In fact, it should be remembered that the Ministries of the Interior and of the Economy with their own decree of 22 April 2022, published in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic, n. 102 of 3 May 2022 have already approved the project, and in total there are already 13 institutions, including the Veneto Region and MiC, which have expressed their favour”.

Pnrr: Rent, government is working on releasing the third installment

“The interventions of the Bosco dello Sport in Venice and the Franchi stadium in Florence cannot be accounted for at the value of the Pnrr resources”. This was underlined by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto. “The services of the Commission, in fact, following a further preliminary investigation, confirmed – Spiga Fitto – the non-eligibility of both interventions within the context of the Integrated Urban Plans (PUI) of the respective metropolitan cities. The PUIs had been approved with decree of the Minister of the Interior in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance on 22 April 2022. In view of the observations received at the end of March 2023, on 4 April the government summoned the mayors of the metropolitan cities of Venice and Florence, in order to acquire every useful element to overcome the criticalities reported. Elements then transmitted to the Commission and subject to two further technical meetings. Yesterday evening the services of the European Commission, while appreciating the government’s effort, confirmed – recalls Fitto – the ineligibility of the interventions of the Florence stadium and the Bosco dello Sport in Venice which therefore cannot be accounted for at the value of the Pnrr resources. The Commission then requested the government to adopt the necessary documents to formalize what was communicated, to finalize the positive verification of all the objectives as at 31 December 2022, necessary for the release of the third installment of 19 billion euros. In the coming days, the government will verify and activate any necessary action to ensure the timely release of the installment “, he announces.

