Pnrr, Mattarella quotes De Gasperi “Put yourself to the pole”

“I take the liberty of addressing the invitation to you in a very different context Alcide De Gasperi addressed after the war, when it was necessary to rebuild Italy from the rubble and at the same time build an authentic democracy: it is time for everyone, starting from the implementation of the National recovery and resilience planto put himself on the fence”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellaspeaking in Florence at the National Conference of Chambers of Commerce.

Mattarella: “Constitution founded on autonomy indicates participation and unity”

“It is a great undertaking to ensure the progress of the whole country and you are rightly involved in this undertaking. We are in the 75 years of the Constitution, largely based on autonomous, social, territorial and functional communities. Participation and unity indicates the Constitution, in article 118, to favor the autonomous initiative of citizens, individuals and associations, for carrying out activities of general interest, on the basis of the principle of subsidiarity”, declared the President of the Republic.

“You are an institution born from below,” he later recalled Mattarella“for development, whose roots are ancient”.

Covid, Mattarella: “Unexpected resilience from the economy”

“These are not easy times, we are still experiencing the consequences of the post-pandemic, but our economic system has been able to surprise and demonstrate unexpected recovery capabilities,” Mattarella underlined.

“The country is grateful to you for the role you have played”, added the Head of State, “just as it is grateful to the innumerable series of entrepreneurs, workers who work in companies, who are actors in this result”.

Ukraine: “Mattarella, war threatens freedom and economy, inflation threatens recovery”

“These are not easy times, starting with the ongoing war, which in Europe is disturbing and altering our present and threatens the conditions of independence, freedom and well-being painstakingly built after the Second World War, above all through the farsighted choice of unity The aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is also having serious consequences on the economic field, with inflation phenomena that can put the recovery into question”.

